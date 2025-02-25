Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.1 million-$453.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.9 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 702,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $423,474.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,182,487.35. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,169.60. The trade was a 12.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

