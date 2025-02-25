SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.31. 358,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $183.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

