Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Earnings Results

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Sterling Infrastructure updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.900-8.400 EPS.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ STRL traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
