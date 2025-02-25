Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Earnings Results

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Sterling Infrastructure updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.900-8.400 EPS.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ STRL traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.