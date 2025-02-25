Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.900-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.09. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

