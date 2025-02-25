Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 191936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.