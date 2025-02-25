StockNews.com Downgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $503.01. 548,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,172. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690 shares of company stock valued at $360,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

