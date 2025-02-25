StockNews.com Downgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to Hold

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Vince Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VNCE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,101. Vince has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vince will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

In related news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $16,818,837.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,262,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,633.89. This represents a 85.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vince by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vince in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

