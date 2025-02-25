Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 29.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $92,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SYK opened at $388.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
