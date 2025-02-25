T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFLR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

