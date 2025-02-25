TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,415. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

