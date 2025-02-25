Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Telefónica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 673,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,104. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Telefónica by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,634 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 982,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 180,945 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.