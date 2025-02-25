Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $19.84. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 40,699 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair raised Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

