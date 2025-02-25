The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,383,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.