TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TDG traded up $23.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,336.21. The stock had a trading volume of 221,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,067. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,307.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
