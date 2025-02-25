TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded up $23.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,336.21. The stock had a trading volume of 221,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,067. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,307.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

