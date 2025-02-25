Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

