Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.