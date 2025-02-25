UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $380,135.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $3,036,285.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. 596,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,869. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $12,867,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.