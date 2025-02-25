UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 5253589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

UniCredit Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

