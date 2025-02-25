Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading 26.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 602,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 142,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Unigold Trading Up 26.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

