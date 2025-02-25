Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 74.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

