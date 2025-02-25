USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, Zacks reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-3.000 EPS.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
Shares of USNA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 439,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $607.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
