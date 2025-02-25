Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.67) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VIC stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.80 ($1.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,060,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,898. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.86 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Victorian Plumbing Group has a one year low of GBX 74.80 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.15.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

