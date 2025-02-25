VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%.

VTEX Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 689,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.36. VTEX has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

