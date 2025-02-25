WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 35,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,355. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

