Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.090 EPS.

Workiva Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. Workiva has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

