Workiva (NYSE:WK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Workiva updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.090 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.070 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

