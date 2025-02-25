Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.64-7.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 388,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.36. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $70.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

