ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

ZI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.77, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Activity

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.