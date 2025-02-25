ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 317.77, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

