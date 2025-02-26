21,737 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of IOCT stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.