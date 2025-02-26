2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $39.46. Approximately 9,428,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,055,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 8.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Stock Average Calculator
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.