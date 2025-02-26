31,260 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,546 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 755,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

