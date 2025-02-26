57,613 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Purchased by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.0% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.