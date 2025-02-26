7,442 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

