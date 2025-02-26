ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $5.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $519,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,046. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,418.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,358 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,507,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

