Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

