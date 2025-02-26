Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $423,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,907,559.84. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock worth $265,258,279. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

