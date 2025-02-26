Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TFC opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.