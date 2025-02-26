Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 20,236,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,074,902. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

