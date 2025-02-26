AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Zacks reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. 48,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,335. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

