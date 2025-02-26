Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Globus Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/21/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Globus Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/28/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

1/9/2025 – Globus Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,102,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,394,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,808,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,762,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,405,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

