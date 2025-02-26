Analyzing Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) & Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rekor Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Actelis Networks and Rekor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Actelis Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 397.51%. Given Actelis Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actelis Networks and Rekor Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.72 million 0.81 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.80 Rekor Systems $43.82 million 3.09 -$45.69 million ($0.65) -2.22

Actelis Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actelis Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% Rekor Systems -119.54% -119.85% -52.59%

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Actelis Networks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Rekor Systems

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.