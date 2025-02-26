APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. APi Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:APG traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 1,293,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,424. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.55.



A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on APi Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

