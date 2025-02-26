Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 2788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 3,021.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

