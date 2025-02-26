Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) versus Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Head to Head Review

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) and Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and Corbion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A Corbion N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 5.19 $290.42 million $0.27 21.57 Corbion N/A N/A N/A $0.52 45.23

This table compares Arcadium Lithium and Corbion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Corbion. Arcadium Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcadium Lithium and Corbion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadium Lithium 0 10 0 0 2.00 Corbion 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arcadium Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.84%. Given Arcadium Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcadium Lithium is more favorable than Corbion.

Dividends

Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 103.0%. Corbion pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Arcadium Lithium pays out 2,222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corbion pays out 128.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats Corbion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadium Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

About Corbion

(Get Free Report)

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets. The company markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors. The company was formerly known as CSM N.V. and changed its name to Corbion N.V. in October 2013. Corbion N.V. was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

