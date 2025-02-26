ArcBest Adopts New Bylaws Enhancing Shareholder Proxy Access

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) announced on February 26, 2025, that its Board of Directors approved the adoption of its Ninth Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective immediately as of February 20, 2025. The updated bylaws introduce a proxy access provision that permits eligible shareholders to include director nominees in the Company’s proxy materials.

Under the new guidelines, any stockholder—or a coordinated group of up to 20 stockholders—that has continuously held at least 3% of ArcBest’s outstanding common stock for a minimum of three years may nominate director candidates. In addition, the updated bylaws limit the number of director nominees that may be included in the proxy materials to the greater of two or 25% of the Board.

The complete provisions of the amended bylaws are detailed in Exhibit 3.1 attached to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The change underscores ArcBest’s commitment to enhancing shareholder participation in governance matters.

The filing did not indicate any further changes to ArcBest’s fiscal policies or additional corporate actions at this time.

