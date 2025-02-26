Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Lowers Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Science Applications International comprises approximately 2.5% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Shares of SAIC opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.86 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.