Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.