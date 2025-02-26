Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 18417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Buy”.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
