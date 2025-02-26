Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 18417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Aviva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVVIY

Aviva Price Performance

About Aviva

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.