Best Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,295,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,271,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $892.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE IIPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 580,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 409,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,146,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,830. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

